New Fairfield First Selectman Pat Del Monaco to run unopposed for third term
NEW FAIRFIELD — With no Republican candidate endorsed to challenge her, incumbent Democrat Pat Del Monaco is looking at an unopposed race for first selectman this November. Del Monaco declared her intentions to run for a third term in June with fellow Democrat Khris Hall as her running mate. Economic development, school building projects and recreational opportunities are among her top priorities.www.nhregister.com
