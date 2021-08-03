Cancel
Decatur, GA

Eufrosina Reyes

accesswdun.com
 6 days ago

Eufrosina Reyes, age 49, of Decatur, GA passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Erick Vasquez, Decatur, GA; children, Whitney Vasquez, Kevin Vasquez, David Chavez, Oscar Chavez; grandchildren, Ayans Chavez, Isabela Chavez, Joel Madrigal; brothers and sisters, Feliz Reyes, Aletanotno Reyes, Arturo Reyes, Tomes Reyes, Wicasia Reyes, Eugenia Reyes, Epifania Reyes, Leticia Reyes, Elena Reyes. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA and following with Interment at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the Service on Sunday.

accesswdun.com

