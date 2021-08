The Las Vegas Raiders are a complete mixed bag entering the 2021 season but, early in training camp, these players are stepping up in big ways. After one of the most blatantly confusing offseasons, we now get to see what the Las Vegas Raiders have to offer. That, of course, starts with training camp, which has now been underway for a handful of practices and about a week overall. Pads haven’t come on yet but we are getting looks at how players are showing up.