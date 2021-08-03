Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Theravance Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Theravance Biopharma Inc#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Baudax Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 87.79% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.20). Revenue of $201,000 declined by 42.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $470,000. Guidance. Baudax...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 18 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 38 cents compared with 32...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Economycheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy