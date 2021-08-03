Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Chris Jericho Responds to Vince McMahon: AEW Has Never Been Worried About WWE, NXT

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome might have viewed Vince McMahon's recent comments about All Elite Wrestling as dismissive of the promotion. But AEW star Chris Jericho concurred with the WWE chairman's assessment. McMahon said during an earnings call Thursday that AEW doesn't yet compare to WCW and that "I don't consider them competition in...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Ted Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Smackdown#Wwe Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Legend Debut On AEW Dynamite Leaks

This is Part 2 of Matt Boone’s Dynamite results, including the announcement of WCW legend Juventud Guerrera vs. Chris Jericho next week:. We shoot to a message from The Purveyor of Violence, as Jon Moxley is shown pacing backstage. Moxley talks about how he was at an airport and noticed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Lied’ About John Cena

WWE John Cena made a shocking return to the company at Money in the Bank pay-per-view and that came upon a big surprise for the live fans at the show. The company even tried to keep Cena’s big return as a secret backstage by not mentioning him in the run sheet.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Nick Gage Warns Chris Jericho & MJF Ahead Of AEW Dynamite, Jericho – Dark Side Of The Ring

Deathmatch wrestling star Nick Gage has issued a warning to Chris Jericho and MJF ahead of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Tonight’s show will see Gage make his in-ring debut against Jericho, in his Painmaker gimmick, for Chapter 2 of “The Labours of Jericho” program with MJF. The two veterans will do battle in a No Rules match, and MJF is promising to reward Gage with a hefty check if he can finish the leader of The Inner Circle off.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Mr. Hughes On How Vince McMahon Treated Him In WWE

Former WCW and WWF star Mr. Hughes’s full-time in-ring days are behind him, but he is still working to leave his mark on the next generation of wrestlers. Speaking with Andrew Thompson, Hughes detailed his experience training former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan. “She’s [Kiera Hogan] a real...
WWEringsidenews.com

Nick Gage Reveals What Tony Khan Told Him After Deathmatch On AEW Dynamite

Nick Gage recently battled former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in a Death Match on Dynamite. He was the 2nd Labor of Jericho who is known for his hardcore style of wrestling. That match caused a lot of controversy and there were rumors that Domino’s Pizza was also upset. So...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Dressing Room Photo Leaks

AEW veteran stars Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. It is noted that they are the only non EVP’s to have their own dressing rooms. Sting and Chris Jericho have separate dressing rooms. A picture started surfacing on social media that showed a...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals Vince McMahon’s Opinion Of Enzo Amore

For a few years Enzo Amore was one of the most over Superstars in WWE as he was always giving people something to talk about. Enzo spent a great deal of time working in a tag team with Big Cass, but after they split he was eventually moved to the cruiserweight division.
WWEESPN

The five craziest WWE SummerSlam moments

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2018. When it comes to the most iconic moments in WWE history, thoughts and opinions often circle back toward WrestleMania, and rightfully so, for its scale and impact. SummerSlam, WWE's second-largest event of the year, has its fair share of famous matches...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Demanded’ Rey Mysterio Daughter Kiss

In a recent interview conducted by Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Buddy Murphy revealed a key component to his storyline involving the Mysterio family, one of the last WWE storylines that Murphy would be in. According to Murphy, he did not feel comfortable kissing Aalyah Mysterio, only went along with it because it was his job and because Rey had no issue with it. Murphy would also reveal that the idea of the kiss itself came from WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Credit to Ringside News for the transcription. Vince McMahon called out this Edge ‘ripoff’ in WWE.
WWEPWMania

Former WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Has “Destroyed More Lives Than He’s Helped”

Former WWE star Mike Bennett wrote the following statement on Twitter in regards to Vince McMahon:. “I’m going to pick up my kids at daycare now. Here’s the last thing I’ll say. Watch all wrestling (especially @ringofhonor). Enjoy what you enjoy. I watch everything. I find plenty enjoyable at WWE. Some of my best friends still work there. However to deny that Vince is a greedy evil man, is to live in denial. You can enjoy the WWE product and realize that Vince has become bad for wrestling. The fish rots at the head and for the past 40years Vince has been at the top. He fired mass amounts of people during the worst health crisis in 100 years. All to save a few million dollars, when his company was set to make record profits. Many people with families and children lost their jobs that day, so Vince could become slightly more rich. To deny this fact is to live in delusion. He’s destroyed more lives than he’s helped. You can still enjoy the product & realize the boss is a piece of Pile of poo. Instead of attacking the men and women who broke their backs for Vince to become a billionaire, maybe stand up for those talents. I promise you Vince will still be a lousy human, but maybe you’ll understand a bit better. In the meantime support all Indie Wrestlers who are literally the backbone of this industry and #WatchROH. The women’s division and the pure division are changing the pro wrestling game.”
WWEringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Shows Off Battle Wounds After AEW Fight For The Fallen

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Fight For The Fallen, Chris Jericho was pushed to his absolute limits as he faced off against Nick Gage in a No Rules match. To the surprise of no one, the deathmatch legend Nick Gage made sure the match was going to be an extremely brutal affair, full of glass panes, light tubes and pizza cutters.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Sabotaged’ In WWE By Two Big Names

To say the release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract today was a shocking and surprise move within the WWE universe would be an understatement as not only fans but those internally have rocked by the move. Did Vince McMahon ‘save’ Bray Wyatt from release?. The release...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Big Name For AEW Mistake?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seems to have fired Canyon Ceman, who served as the Senior Director of Talent Development. This took place after the issues regarding WWE contract of NXT star Adam Cole. The story with Cole’s contract is that WWE and NXT management didn’t realise it was due to expire this past July, and instead thought he was signed until the start of 2022. Cole may now leave to go to AEW.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Saved’ Bray Wyatt From Release?

Tom Colohue said on his live stream that there are rumors that Nick Khan had Bray Wyatt on a previous WWE release list, but Vince McMahon saved him, as he is a big fan of Wyatt and The Fiend. Note that Colohue is an independent journalist, and this isn’t being reported by any of the larger outlets. Bray Wyatt was released today by WWE.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon And Top WWE Executives Cash In On Company Stock

Several WWE executives cashed in on company stock earlier this week, on Tuesday, July 20. A new SEC filing shows that Vince McMahon, “Triple H” Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, Nick Khan, Kristina Salen, Kevin Dunn, and Bradley Blum all sold shares of Class A Common Stock. The following transactions were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy