Princess Charlotte Has a Surprisingly Savory Favorite Snack

By Jess Catcher
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even if a kid isn’t a super picky eater, it’s rare they’d look twice at a bowl of olives. Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, apparently loves chowing down on the salty snack!. Kate Middleton shared this surprising tidbit back in 2019 while visiting Lavender Primary School in London. Royal...

FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
Prince William
#British Royal Family#Uk#Lavender Primary School#Royal#Pakistation
