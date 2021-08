The first week of August has been filled with troubling news regarding positive COVID-19 cases, the Delta variant and the reinstitution of masks mandates at various businesses. Because health officials stress that the latest surge of positive cases could be reduced drastically if more people would get vaccinated and that the small amount of vaccinated people who still get COVID suffer less serious symptoms, just about every policy update includes a plea to get a vaccine if physically able. Essentia Health just went a step further.