Letter to the Editor: ‘Hats off to Elkin’

On a recent “relocation to NC visit” we met and were happy to find such kind and friendly people in your lovely area. We were received by the city manager of Elkin, Brent Cornelison and Lt. Randy Shelton of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. They both took time from their busy days to answer questions and share information in abundance. Mr. Cornelison even took us on a tour. We are now looking to become residents in this location. Hats off to the great little city of Elkin and gracious populace of Surry County!