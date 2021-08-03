Bluegrass festival pushes vaccines; will offer streaming

Organizers of the 49th Walnut Valley Festival have announced a number of measures designed to provide for a safe hybrid festival this September. After a vaccination campaign in August, the festival will provide for those who wish to attend in person, but also provide live streaming for those who would rather not venture onto the grounds. Vaccinated festival-goers will also be able to get a special “I Pick Live Music” wristband and memorial pick at the Information Booth once on grounds.