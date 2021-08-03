Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Bluegrass festival pushes vaccines; will offer streaming

By Press Release Walnut Valley Association
ctnewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Organizers of the 49th Walnut Valley Festival have announced a number of measures designed to provide for a safe hybrid festival this September. After a vaccination campaign in August, the festival will provide for those who wish to attend in person, but also provide live streaming for those who would rather not venture onto the grounds. Vaccinated festival-goers will also be able to get a special “I Pick Live Music” wristband and memorial pick at the Information Booth once on grounds.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Winfield, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Winfield, KS
Local
Kansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fitness#Covid#Wva#Bob S Place#Land Rush#Pecan Grove#Bleus Family Dining#Biederman S Bistro#El Maguey#College Hill Coffee House#Cowley Cinema 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy