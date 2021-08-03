Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 97 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $52.28 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $28.59 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted...

