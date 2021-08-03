Curis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter. The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The drug developer posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period. Curis shares have decreased 15% since...

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
AmerisourceBergen's stock set to rally after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. were indicated up nearly 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the drug and health care products delivery company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook, amid increased sales of specialty product, including COVID-19 treatments. Net income for the quarter to June 30 was $292.1 million, or $1.40 a share, after $289.4 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.16 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 17.7% to $53.41 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $52.16 billion, as pharmaceutical distribution services sales increased 13.2% to $49.3 billion and other revenue grew 128.0% to $4.1 billion. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $9.15 to $9.30 from $8.90 to $9.10. The stock has rallied 26.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TSE MFC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.12. 5,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,395. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Curis Inc Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Curis Inc (CRIS):. -Earnings: -$10.84 million in Q2 vs. -$6.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $2.29 million in Q2 vs. $2.36 million in the same period last year.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.
Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.22.
Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,288 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
General Electric to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

