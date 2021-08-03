UA Little Rock to honor Safe Foods Co-Founder Carl Rosenbaum with 11th annual Fribourgh Award
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate Carl Rosenbaum, co-founder of Safe Foods, as the recipient of the 2021 Fribourgh Award. The James H. Fribourgh Award honors individuals who have made considerable contributions to the state of Arkansas through mathematics and science. This year’s reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Chenal Country Club, 10 Chenal Club Blvd., Little Rock.ualr.edu
