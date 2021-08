SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The haze and smell of smoke outside right now is impacting air quality for all of us. You can see the haze and smell the smoke in the air here at Riverfront Park in Springfield, where you would normally be able to see the South End Bridge. We've had many viewers reach out to us wondering if it's safe to be outside so, we brought those concerns to a local doctor.