Stages of Healing: Nicole Clarke-Springer Guides Deeply Rooted Through a Pandemic to the Pritzker Pavilion

By Sharon Hoyer
newcitystage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Clarke-Springer stepped into the creative helm of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater in 2019, gently tapped by Kevin Iega Jeff, the company’s co-founder and former artistic director. When the pandemic struck shortly thereafter, Clarke-Springer found firm footing atop the company’s deep roots, a solid foundation from which she could imagine a future freed from the rules—or perceived rules—of the past. Now Clarke-Springer guides Deeply Rooted into a twenty-fifth anniversary season marked by evening-length performances at two of Chicago’s largest venues.

