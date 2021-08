— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Much like last summer, widespread wildfires are breaking out across the West Coast due to serious drought conditions. While some wildfires—such as the Bootleg Fire in Oregon—are showing promising signs of containment, the risk of flare-ups due to unpredictable winds remains high. Damaging pollution, including wildfire smoke, can travel thousands of miles and has been noticed all the way on the East Coast, affecting air quality along its path. This smoke is not just an inconvenience but can pose immediate to long-term health issues due to the harmful microscopic smoke particles.