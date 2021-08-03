How Our Brain Evolved, A History of the Brain (Encore Presentation)

When we are sad and longing, one of our first reactions is to eat something delicious. Many websites have food & recipes blogs, but I’ll tell you about the influence of food on our well-being in this article. It is one of many pieces of evidence that food has a direct impact on our mood. And it is not only about psychology. It has a clear explanation from the point of view of biology. We talked and learned how our stomach and brain are connected. For example, what to eat in order not to feel sad.