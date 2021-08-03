Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How Our Brain Evolved, A History of the Brain (Encore Presentation)

publicradiotulsa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guest on ST Medical Monday is Bret Stetka, an editorial director at Medscape.com, which is the professional division of WebMD.com. A non-practicing physician and active freelance health/science journalist, Stetka joins us to discuss his fascinating book, "A History of the Human Brain: From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR, How Our Brain Evolved." It's a readable and engaging history of how our most mysterious organ developed over time...from the brain's improbable and watery beginnings to the super-complex marvel that's found within the head of Homo sapiens today.

www.publicradiotulsa.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Human Brain#Marvel#St Medical#Medscape Com#Crispr#Homo Sapiens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

The delta variant is only the beginning of ‘doomsday’ variants, experts say

A number of scientists recently spoke with Newsweek about the potential of a “doomsday COVID variant” that would be worse than the delta and lambda variants. Experts told Newsweek that the delta variant won’t be the only coronavirus variant that makes its way through the United States. In fact, more mutations will come soon.
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

Consciousness: how the brain chemical ‘dopamine’ plays a key role – new research

Consciousness is arguably the most important scientific topic there is. Without consciousness, there would after all be no science. But while we all know what it is like to be conscious – meaning that we have personal awareness and respond to the world around us – it has turned out to be near impossible to explain exactly how it arises from the hardware of the brain. This is dubbed the “hard” problem of consciousness.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Science confirms that reading changes our brain

We have all heard, either in the voice of a teacher or in a campaign to promote reading, that. But, beyond a moral question or the increase of our knowledge, science seems to have discovered that. It changes us more than we think. That’s right, a scientific investigation found that...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

How Does Brain-Wide Synchronicity Drive Peak Performance?

Historically, neurocognitive studies have been "cortico-centric." Most research focused solely on cortical functions and the cerebral cortex. Increasingly, neuroscientists are investigating how cortical and subcortical brain regions work together to optimize whole-brain functions. A recent study explores how states of arousal influence brain-wide synchronization between cortical and subcortical regions. Getting...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Brain's "feel good" chemical messenger can be willfully manipulated, study shows

From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain's "feel good" chemical related to reward and pleasure. A ubiquitous neurotransmitter that carries signals between brain cells,...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

The Amazing Brain: Toward a Wiring Diagram of Connectivity

It’s summertime and, thanks to the gift of COVID-19 vaccines, many folks are getting the chance to take a break. So, I think it’s also time that my blog readers finally get a break from what’s been nearly 18 months of non-stop coverage of COVID-19 research. And I can’t think of a more enjoyable way to do that than by taking a look at just a few of the many spectacular images and insights that researchers have derived about the amazing brain.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Motivation depends on how fatigue gets processed by the brain

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — How do we determine whether or not a particular piece of work is worth the effort? It’s natural to feel a bit more or less motivation than usual while doing tasks on certain days. Interestingly, researchers from the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford report that motivation is largely dependent on how our brains are processing fatigue in that moment.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How the brain paints the beauty of a landscape

How does a view of nature gain its gloss of beauty? We know that the sight of beautiful landscapes engages the brain's reward systems. But how does the brain transform visual signals into esthetic ones? Why do we perceive a mountain vista or passing clouds as beautiful? A research team from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics has taken up this question and investigated how our brains proceed from merely seeing a landscape to feeling its esthetic impact.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study finds how decisions are relayed back into visual processing parts of the brain

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered that decisions based on visual information, which involve a complex stream of data flowing forward and backwards along the brain's visual pathways, is broadcast widely to neurons in the visual system, including to those that are not being used to make the decision. Feedback-;such as information about a decision traveling back to neurons detecting visual features like color or shape-;is thought to help the brain focus on visual information that is relevant to decision-making. The study, by scientists at the National Eye Institute (NEI), was published in Nature Communications.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Stage Two of Brain Development

When you feel fed—physically, emotionally, conceptually, and even spiritually—you naturally feel satisfied and enjoy positive emotions. Studies have found that you are inclined to give to others; feeling good helps you do good. There's more than enough. Let knowing this sink in again and again. The Practice: Stage Two of...
SciencePsyPost

Psilocybin appears to alter how the brain integrates tactile sensory inputs

A new double-blind, placebo-controlled neuroimaging study sheds light on how psilocybin alters the way in which the brain processes tactile sensations and mental representations of one’s body. The findings have been published in Cerebral Cortex. Psilocybin, the active component in so-called “magic” mushrooms, exerts its psychological effects primarily via the...
HealthThrive Global

Stomach and brain: how food affects mood and psychological well-being

When we are sad and longing, one of our first reactions is to eat something delicious. Many websites have food & recipes blogs, but I’ll tell you about the influence of food on our well-being in this article. It is one of many pieces of evidence that food has a direct impact on our mood. And it is not only about psychology. It has a clear explanation from the point of view of biology. We talked and learned how our stomach and brain are connected. For example, what to eat in order not to feel sad.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

The Creation of Abstract Thoughts in the Brain

Summary: Combining artificial intelligence, mathematical modeling, and brain imaging data, researchers shed light on the neural processes that occur when people use mental abstraction. Source: UCL. By using a combination of mathematical modeling, machine learning and brain imaging technology, researchers have discovered what happens in the brain when people use...
MusicMedicalXpress

Imagined music and silence trigger similar brain activity

Imagining a song triggers similar brain activity as moments of silence in music, according to a pair of studies recently published in JNeurosci. The results reveal how the brain continues responding to music, even when none is playing. When we listen to music, the brain attempts to predict what comes...
ScienceNature.com

Blood–brain shuttles—a new way to reach the brain?

Considerable knowledge gaps remain regarding the mechanisms underlying how peripheral hormones affect the brain. Duquenne et al. previously found support for a possible route for leptin to enter the brain, but the results have been somewhat controversial. Now the authors provide further evidence and details in support of this route involving a tanycytic leptin shuttle.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers study the mouse brain to learn about the memory center

Some people have better memories than others, able to recall also the facts and figures with ease. Researchers have been conducting investigations using mouse brains to try and learn more about how the visual cortex stores and remembers individual images. The team found that the brain’s memory center is needed to recognize image sequences, but not single sites.
AgricultureEurekAlert

The secret history of corn is revealed in its genome

Humans adapt through language and culture, passing down knowledge from one generation to the next. Corn plants can’t talk, so they solve the problem of adaptability in a different way: they use “jumping genes” to shuffle the genetic deck over generations. Jumping genes—now called transposons—were discovered by Nobel Prize-winning Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) geneticist Barbara McClintock in the 1940s. Decades later, CSHL scientists are still expanding on her work. Doreen Ware, a CSHL adjunct professor and research scientist at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and her colleagues, published genome sequences from 26 different strains of corn in the journal Science. The genomes describe a large portion of the genetic diversity found in modern corn plants, including transposons and genes that regulate desired crop traits.
Mental HealthFast Company

Your brain is on overload. This is how to augment your intellectual capacity

Our brains are overloaded. Roger E. Bohn and James E. Short at the Global Information Industry Center at UC San Diego suggest the average American took in around 34 gigabytes of data per day in 2009 (here’s the original estimate, via NYT). That was a year before Instagram was released. Nobody was searching “side hustle” on Google yet. Cryptocurrency wasn’t mainstream yet. Whatever the amount was in 2009, I’m almost certain that we’re processing more today. No wonder why we’re constantly feeling brain overload.

Comments / 0

Community Policy