Gov. Cuomo denies NY attorney general’s report that he sexually harassed women

By CNN
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s remaining political support among top Democrats crumbled on Tuesday in the wake of a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo has insisted he did nothing wrong and made no indication in a video response that he will step down. But the investigation — which detailed the allegations of 11 women and found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” among other allegations — not only reawakened calls for his resignation from familiar foes within the party but led others, including President Joe Biden, to issue fresh ones for his departure from Albany and propelled talk of impeachment by the state Legislature.

Bill Maher Says Time’s Up For “Sleazy” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host echoed the sentiments of Democratic leadership that time’s up for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded her sexual misconduct investigation and found probable cause. During his opening monologue on Friday night, Maher said...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump rips into Andrew Cuomo at NY Republican fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump ripped into embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a New York State Republican Party fundraiser Thursday night — alluding to the governor facing impeachment after a state investigative report branded the three-term Democrat a serial sexual harasser of female underlings. Trump also was bullish that the Republicans...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Time Is Up For Andrew Cuomo

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. The controversies surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been swirling for months. But Tuesday’s blistering report from Attorney General Letitia James confirming multiple incidents of sexual harassment have moved things into a new and tragic area. Gov. Cuomo’s myriad scandals—his failed nursing home...
PoliticsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Scarborough says ‘there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed the New York Governor Thursday saying “there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo.” The remarks come on the heels of a DOJ inspector general report providing evidence of Cuomo’s behavior and numerous accusations of sexual harassment. New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed earlier this week that he made inappropriate comments to several state employees. There were also confirmed instances of him engaging in nonconsensual touching.
PoliticsBBC

Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment threat as New York governor

A push to impeach New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is gaining momentum after an independent inquiry said he had harassed multiple women. The state senate leader and fellow Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins called his behaviour "unacceptable" and said he should resign. A majority of the state assembly favour impeachment proceedings, which...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Chris Cuomo to Take Pre-Planned Vacation Amid Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday. The vacation comes after a week in which the New York attorney general issued a report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, who has not covered his brother’s scandal on his CNN primetime show, described the vacation as a pre-planned yearly tradition.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
New York City, NYBronx Times

New poll finds majority of New Yorkers, Dems want Cuomo to resign

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. A new poll found 59% of New Yorkers want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office, including 52% of Democrats, following the explosive investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James into sexual harassment allegations against the state’s chief executive by 11 women.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.

