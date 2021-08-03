Gov. Cuomo denies NY attorney general’s report that he sexually harassed women

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s remaining political support among top Democrats crumbled on Tuesday in the wake of a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo has insisted he did nothing wrong and made no indication in a video response that he will step down. But the investigation — which detailed the allegations of 11 women and found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” among other allegations — not only reawakened calls for his resignation from familiar foes within the party but led others, including President Joe Biden, to issue fresh ones for his departure from Albany and propelled talk of impeachment by the state Legislature.