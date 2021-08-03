Cancel
Monroe Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) _ Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...

