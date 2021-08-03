Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers? Employers weigh their options

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attorney Ben Widener discusses likelihood of legal challenges to such mandates. Tyson Foods on Tuesday became the latest big company to mandate vaccinations for its workers. Some large retailers, tech companies, and health care systems have also issued such mandates. And more are likely on the way, according to attorney Ben Widener, a partner at Stark & Stark in Princeton. He discusses the likelihood of legal challenges to such mandates and what happens if an employee refuses to get vaccinated.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Tyson Foods#Mandates#Tech Companies#Stark Stark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates. More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain...
CNBC

Pfizer will require U.S. employees to get Covid vaccine or undergo weekly testing

The new initiative will "best protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve," Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said in a statement to CNBC. Pfizer, whose Covid vaccine with German drugmaker BioNTech was the first to be authorized in the United States, is just the latest company to require its employees to get the shots.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Union raises concerns over Tyson vaccine mandate

A meatpacking union representing 24,000 Tyson Foods workers is concerned over the new Tyson vaccine mandate. United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone says, “While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus…it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine."
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Nursing home to unvaccinated workers: vaccination or termination

Genesis Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest owners of privatized nursing homes, is requiring its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Massachusetts and Denver also recently announced that vaccines are mandatory for staff at nursing homes. As hospitals, private companies and local governments move to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirements, nursing...
Health Servicessomerset106.com

Legal Experts Say Hospitals Can Require Employees To Get Vaccinated

Hospitals do have solid legal ground to stand on when it comes to requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to legal experts. On Thursday, it was announced some of the largest healthcare systems in the area will require vaccinations for their employees. But can hospitals require this? The short answer, according to an attorney who specializes in employment law, is yes. In Ohio and Kentucky, there is no law blocking an employer from making vaccines a requirement for employees. Attorney George Reul says some exemptions under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act could challenge the vaccine requirement. If an employee refuses to get vaccinated and is subsequently fired, Reul says going to court would not do much. Legal experts point to a case in Houston last month where more than 150 health care workers who did not comply with a vaccine mandate were either fired or resigned. The employees sued but a federal judge ruled in favor of the hospitals. Reul says the issue would have to be taken up in state legislatures and a law would have to be passed to define the guidelines on what employers are allowed to require of their employees.
Shelbyville, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Tyson orders employees to be vaccinated

Tyson Foods, Inc., is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a recent press release. Exceptions to the vaccination mandate, Tyson officials have stated, will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodations. Employee backlash. As expected, some...
Healthnddist.com

Get the Shot or Get Fired: With Some Exceptions, Employers Can Mandate Vaccination

A not insignificant number of Americans remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part, these individuals are not getting their shots by choice rather than because of a lack of access to the vaccines. And while the vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant are well within their rights to refuse inoculation against the virus, distributors who (or seek to) employ them will generally be within their rights to terminate or refuse to hire them (or return them to the workplace) because of their decision.
Public HealthMcKnight's

Termination on the table for Genesis HealthCare employees who don’t get vaccinated against COVID

Employees at the nation’s largest nursing home chain could be fired if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine under a new policy announced by the company late Monday. “While we would have greatly preferred a strictly voluntary process, our commitment to health and safety outweighs concerns about imposing a requirement,” Harry Wilson, Genesis HealthCare’s CEO, said in a statement widely distributed Tuesday.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

United Airlines to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

United Airlines will now require its 67,000 employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations by late October. Company executives say it’s a matter of safety, citing compelling evidence that the vaccines are effective. Employees who refuse to provide a vaccine card to the company will be terminated, with exemptions granted only for religious or health reasons.
Industrymycbs4.com

Tyson Foods joins the growing list of company enforced vaccinations

Tyson Foods has now joined the growing list of company's mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, including here in Florida. Its all in an effort to protect against the spread of the delta variant, which is spreading like wild fire across the nation and making the sunshine state ground zero for the virus.
Public Healthleadercourier-times.com

Tyson to require COVID-19 vaccinations

To protect team members, their families and their communities, Tyson Foods, is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions. This...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. examining what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is examining what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, a top U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, as it considers what more steps can be done to halt the spread of COVID-19. "We are looking at that just to see how far employers can go when it comes to vaccines and asking their employees to be vaccinated," U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters. "It's on the radar."
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

Tyson Foods becomes first plant in Vicksburg to require vaccinations for employees

Tyson Foods announced Tuesday the company will require all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Tyson’s branch facility in Vicksburg becomes the first large industrial company in the city to require vaccinations for employees, Executive Director of Vicksburg Economic Partnership Pablo Diaz said. He said it is unknown if other industrial businesses in Vicksburg will follow suit.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

NYC, big employers taking hard line against vaccine holdouts

New York on Tuesday became the nation's first big city to announce it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, shows and gyms, joining the growing list of state and local governments and large employers taking a hard line against both the surging delta variant and vaccine holdouts. Meat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy