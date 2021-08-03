Cancel
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee High School students win mayor's fork in wing eating competition

By Valerie Bell
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICOPEE, Mass. - Students from Chicopee High School faced off against students Chicopee Comprehensive High School in the annual wing eating competition at National Night Out. Three students from each school participated in the event to see who could finish their wings first. It was a close match, but Chicopee High School junior Gledson Rodrigues stepped up to help his teammate finish their final wings to take home the win. The Pacers' victory won them the Mayor's Fork, and as Rodrigues explained, pulling out the win didn't take any practice.

