ChromaDex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) _ ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...

