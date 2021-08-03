Cancel
Glenn Frankel on "Shooting Midnight Cowboy" (Encore)

publicradiotulsa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guest today is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Frankel, whose recent work has explored the issues and stories behind some of America's classic films. His books employs in-depth interviews with the film's director, stars, crew, casting team, and others to provide the definitive account of an American movie like no other. His recent books on the films High Noon and The Searchers have focused on some of the contemporary themes at play in these classic Westerns. In his latest book, "Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic," Frankel looks at a different sort of wild West, that of Midtown Manhattan during the end of the sixties, and Midnight Cowboy, one of the most innovative and daring motion pictures of its time, Midnight Cowboy won three Oscars, including Best Picture...and it was the first film ever to get an "X" rating.

www.publicradiotulsa.org

Comments / 0

