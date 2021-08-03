Cancel
Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Pro skateboarder faces murder charge in suburban Chicago

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A professional skateboarder who has been featured in music videos by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams was ordered held without bond Tuesday after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a suburban Chicago man.

Terry Kennedy 36, of Long Beach, California, was ordered held without bail while he hires an attorney. The hearing is scheduled to resume Monday, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Kennedy punched Josiah Kassahun, 23 of Wheaton, in the head and kicked him in the torso at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel on July 27. Kassahun died from his injuries over the weekend. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries to his head.

Kennedy is known for appearances in music videos, video games and TV shows such as “Viva La Bam” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”

