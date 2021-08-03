Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manlius, NY

Company news: Geddes Federal Savings & Loan Association announces 3 promotions

By Brenda Duncan
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geddes Federal Savings & Loan Association recently made the following staff changes:. Christy Krzywda is a new assistant secretary and also will continue to serve as Manlius branch manager. She joined the bank in 2012 as a teller in the Manlius branch, was promoted to assistant branch manger, then branch manager in 2018. Krzywda volunteers as a board member and treasurer for the Jonathan Cancer Fund.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Geddes, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Central New York#The Jonathan Cancer Fund#Habitat For Humanity#Company News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy