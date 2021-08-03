People on the Move

Chief Financial Officer at Modern Capital Development Group Inc. EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Alan Heller joined Modern Capital Development Group Inc. as the Chief Financial Officer for the luxury, custom home developer. Born and raised in Tampa, Alan brings more than 40 years of accounting, finance and real estate expertise to the company. Alan’s has a range of knowledge in areas of Real Estate Financial Accounting, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and Community Development District Bonds with companies including Arbor Greene, Fiskars, Radnor Corp., Boston Financial and Sonnenblick Goldman. Alan is responsible for business planning, budgeting, forecasting, accounting operations and negotiations. Alan holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Steven Athony Rogai, CEO + President of Modern Capital Development Group Inc. said, “We are excited to have Alan on board with his level of financial expertise in the real estate sector to expand our strategic initiatives to our clients and investors.”