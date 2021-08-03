Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Financial Officer at Modern Capital Development Group Inc. EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Alan Heller joined Modern Capital Development Group Inc. as the Chief Financial Officer for the luxury, custom home developer. Born and raised in Tampa, Alan brings more than 40 years of accounting, finance and real estate expertise to the company. Alan’s has a range of knowledge in areas of Real Estate Financial Accounting, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and Community Development District Bonds with companies including Arbor Greene, Fiskars, Radnor Corp., Boston Financial and Sonnenblick Goldman. Alan is responsible for business planning, budgeting, forecasting, accounting operations and negotiations. Alan holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Steven Athony Rogai, CEO + President of Modern Capital Development Group Inc. said, “We are excited to have Alan on board with his level of financial expertise in the real estate sector to expand our strategic initiatives to our clients and investors.”

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budgeting#Tax Credit#The University Of Florida#Fiskars Radnor Corp#Boston Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle robocall-blocker Hiya adds Salesforce president to board

Seattle startup Hiya added Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer, to its board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Hiya, founded in 2016, develops technology that detects and blocks robocalls and fraud calls for companies like Samsung, Apple and AT&T. “As we look to create a better voice...
Businessbizjournals

ThreeBridge Solutions announces merger with Keyot

It's a merger with big implications for the Twin Cities IT consultancy landscape. ThreeBridge, headquartered in Minneapolis, ranks third on the Business Journal's Largest IT Consulting Firms in the Twin Cities. Keyot in Eagan ranks 11.
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.
Healthbizjournals

Northwestern Mutual implements vaccine requirement for on-campus employees

Northwestern Mutual became the first major non-health care employer in metropolitan Milwaukee to institute a vaccine requirement for employees who plan to work in the company’s offices in downtown Milwaukee and in Franklin. The Milwaukee-based life insurer emailed employees Friday morning a notice stating that those who aren’t vaccinated by...
Businessbizjournals

New Sunrun CEO Mary Powell resigns from HEI board position

Mary Powell, the new CEO of residential rooftop solar installer Sunrun Inc., has resigned from her position on Hawaiian Electric Industries' board of directors, HEI confirmed Friday. Powell, who formerly ran Vermont-based utility Green Mountain Power, was announced as Sunrun's top executive on Thursday. Her resignations from the HEI board...
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

City of Pittsburgh issues new masking guidance for facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has issued new masking guidance for all city facilities effective as of Aug. 6 for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Per the new guidance, those who are unvaccinated are now being required to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities. Individuals who are vaccinated are now required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and in group settings when inside of city facilities.
Lawbizjournals

Tarush R. Anand

McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce that Tarush R. Anand has joined its national litigation practice in its Houston office as a member (partner). With 15 years of experience, Tarush represents a broad range of domestic and international businesses in high-stakes civil and commercial litigation. He has significant trial experience in state and federal courts, as well as appellate experience, including presenting arguments and prevailing in the Fifth and Tenth Circuits.
Educationaithority.com

AllHere Advisory Board Launches With Top Leaders From Research And Education

Advisory Board brings together top education leaders and researchers to determine future applications of conversational AI in K-12 and improve student education outcomes. AllHere, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions to improve K-12 student outcomes, is forming the AllHere Advisory Board to bring together a broad array of leaders from research and education to support the company’s mission and drive key insights. The inaugural board members are leading education experts and academics whose combined work represents decades of policy work and research into the efficacy of education technology:
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth, San Francisco-based private equity firm names new CFO

Fort Worth and San Francisco-based TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, on Aug. 4 announced it has named Jack Weingart as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer. “Jack brings a unique set of skills and expertise to the CFO role having been at TPG for more than 15 years and having served in leadership functions across the firm,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer of TPG. “With deep institutional knowledge of our brand and broad experience across Capital Formation, Capital Markets, and TPG Capital, Jack is ideally suited to help manage the business of the firm and support our continued growth as CFO.”
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Enterprising Women of Excellence 2021: Christine Aspell, KPMG

Education: Bachelor of science in accounting, Loyola College. Having graduated with a degree in accounting, it was a natural path to go into public accounting. I started with KPMG after graduating from Loyola University (then Loyola College). My main focus has always been auditing but along the way, I have taken on other additional responsibilities. My first additional role was being our primary recruiter for Baltimore after my fifth year at KPMG. This did not seem like it was something that would directly help me progress in my audit career, but since I was asked by our office managing partner at the time to do this, I was not going to say no.
Healthbizjournals

Good Works: RK Industries' suicide-awareness campaigns lead sector

Finding an area of passion is important to the longevity and success of a company’s corporate social responsibility program. RK Industries, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has become deeply involved in an issue area especially pertinent to the construction industry. Additionally, the company developed a CSR program that truly values volunteerism seriously — with plans to expand on this in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy