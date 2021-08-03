Cancel
Under Armour Q2 sales, earnings top estimates; raises outlook

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Armour reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings as shoppers returned to its stores. The athletic apparel company reported a profit of $59.2 in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $182.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, Under Armour earned $0.24 per share, crushing analysts’ estimates of $0.6 per share.

