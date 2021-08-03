Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign-builder FINFROCK is expanding the company’s presence to better serve the South Florida market with the construction of precast concrete manufacturing facilities and administrative offices in Belle Glade. As business development director with more than a decade of experience, Scott Zdroik will lead this South Florida expansion through client outreach and strategic partnerships. FINFROCK's portfolio spans from parking structures to multi-family residential units and more.

