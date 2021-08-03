Cancel
Elections

Qualifying for November election begins

augustachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipal elections this year will be held in November; but, qualifying is in two weeks. County offices alternate years and will hold elections next year. In Avera, four seats are available -- three council seats currently held by Larry McGraw, Glenn Evans and Ronnie Hadden; and, the mayor's seat currently held by Tommy Sheppard. Qualifying will be held Monday, Aug.16, and Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Avera City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. The office will be open Wednesday, Aug 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Qualifying fees are $6 for mayor and $3 for a council seat.

Tommy Sheppard
#Municipal Elections#Election#Lisa M#Wadley#Council#Wrens
