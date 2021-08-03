Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That's according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has...

Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slammed by his own former HHS secretary over private vaccination

Former President Trump’s HHS head Alex Azar criticized the 45th president Tuesday, saying Trump could have salvaged trust in COVID-19 vaccines had the president chosen to get vaccinated publicly. Azar, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, challenged conservatives and Republicans to tout COVID-19 vaccines as one of the former president’s defining...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Noah Feldman: Biden's rebuff to Supreme Court on eviction ban will backfire

Joe Biden may have humanitarian motives for extending the Centers for Disease Control eviction ban that the Supreme Court has already deemed unlawful. But it is both bad constitutional law and bad constitutional politics to flout the court’s judgment — especially because Justice Brett Kavanaugh had already cast a compromise vote intended to allow the ban to stay in place until Congress could extend it.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden should be impeached for his open borders policy

Semantics are important for how we communicate and define issues. One who controls words controls the narrative. So, take the words migrant and invader. Is there a difference? It’s all in how some perceive them and the effect their illegal border crossings have on the U.S. One definition of invasion...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
AdvocacyCBS News

CDC issues new eviction moratorium

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a new, "temporary" moratorium on evictions, the agency announced Tuesday. The new moratorium, which CBS News confirmed earlier Tuesday would be announced, will be separate from the CDC's prior eviction moratorium that expired over the weekend. The new order, which expires...
AdvocacyFast Company

Biden is microdosing FDR-style social programs. Americans need the real thing

At the last minute, late on Tuesday afternoon, an impending mass homelessness crisis was averted. For now. Maybe. It might be a misnomer to say it happened at “the last minute” when it was nearly three days after the last minute. Either way, on Tuesday evening, August 3, Chuck Schumer announced a thirteenth-hour extension of the eviction moratorium that expired on July 31, threatening to put millions of Americans out on the street just as COVID-19’s fourth wave ramps up. Schumer and his cohort quickly crowed about securing a replacement, set to last for 60 days and cover 90% of the country’s renters. To be clear, it is a fantastic outcome, but any celebration around it should be tempered by the fact that Democrats nearly failed to avert a crisis of their own making. After all, even though a June 29 Supreme Court ruling on the matter announced exactly when the moratorium would expire, only in the dwindling days of July did Democrats publicly push for doing anything about it. (“Really, we only learned about this yesterday,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi dubiously claimed on July 30, as the imminent expiration appeared inevitable.) Before progressive Missouri Representative Cori Bush camped out on the Capitol steps in protest, helping inspire massive support, it seemed as though the official position of Democrats was: “We’d sure like to do something about this problem, but we can’t—and it’s not our fault.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Psaki dismisses concerns over legality of Biden's renewed eviction moratorium

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed concerns that President Biden is "signaling that he doesn't respect the rule of law" following the new moratorium on evictions. "I'm not sure there are Americans evaluating it to that degree, maybe there are some you've talked to," Psaki told a reporter Wednesday during a press conference, when asked about Americans' concerns about the new moratorium. "He's gonna do everything in his power to make sure they can stay in their homes as long as possible."
HealthPeople

CDC Announces New, More Targeted Version Of Eviction Ban Through October

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it had issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, in the wake of a previous moratorium expiring over the weekend. The new moratorium, which will ban landlords from evicting tenants in only some parts of the country, came...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘You Had a Month!’ Mehdi Hasan Tees Off on Congress, Biden Admin for Failing to Extend Eviction Moratorium

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan slammed the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress for not acting before the federal eviction moratorium ended Sunday. The moratorium implemented by the CDC expired at the end of July. The Supreme Court upheld it in June for one month more, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh saying that congressional authorization would be needed to extend it further. The Biden administration put out a statement this past Thursday saying Congress should act, the House failed to pass it, and now Speaker Nancy Pelosi is putting the onus on the CDC to act.
House RentHuffingtonPost

The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

Spurred by protests from congressional Democrats, the Biden administration extended a moratorium on evictions for renters whose livelihoods have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-day continuation of the eviction ban is partly a recognition that the pandemic isn’t over, with virus variants still surging among the unvaccinated. But...

