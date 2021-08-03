What Is Driving Growth in Senior Housing?
At the end of 2020, senior housing occupancy was at historic lows, but as we slowly return to a sense of normalcy, demand for senior living communities continues to improve. “As the world begins to rebound, so does the senior living industry—with move-ins into senior living communities between March and June reaching the highest rates we’ve ever experienced in our history,” John Reinsma, managing director at Confluent Senior Living, told Multi-Housing News.www.multihousingnews.com
Comments / 0