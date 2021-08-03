5 Reasons Cloud Repatriation Should Be Part of Digital Transformation

– Proof automates data flows from all Salesforce clouds plus more data sources with new Datorama, Tableau, Supermetrics integrations, enabling more powerful modeling. For years, companies have wondered how to best understand, predict, and optimize a wide array of investments regarding sales, marketing, and customer experience delivery – the three big legs of any business. Capitalizing on major market trends and the power of automation and innovative user experience, Salesforce and Proof Analytics today announced the launch of Proof BusinessGPS for RevOps, a full-scale revenue optimization analytics platform that enables revenue operations teams to rapidly develop, test and adjust many different analytical models to examine the interaction of their campaigns and revenue outcomes, all in the constantly evolving context of marketplace conditions, competitor actions, and their own changing brand and reputational power.