Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner Shares Her Bedtime Routine—Including Skin Care and Minecraft

"Let's start with breakfast!" Ricky Martin says, smiling into the camera before he gulps down a lemon, honey, and garlic immune-boosting shot. Today, the 49-year-old King of Latin Pop is letting Vogue in on the secrets behind his morning skin-care routine, which kicks off not with any serum or sheet mask but rather silence. "For many years... I was so overwhelmed with what was happening in my life," he recalls, noting that ultimately meditation, which he discovered during a trip to India many years ago, saved him. These days, even with four kids at home, he still manages to squeeze in a moment for himself, thanks to a crack-of-dawn alarm and the Headspace app. "I wish I could be in lotus position for three hours a day," he says of his daily practice. "But 15, 20 minutes, half an hour… it really makes a difference"—as does, he adds, a matcha-infused ampoule from Kumiko, the skin care brand he's partnered with. "This is magic in a bottle," Martin continues, while smoothing the collagen-boosting concentrate across his face. "It's about self-love. It's sexy to take care of yourself. Isn't it?"