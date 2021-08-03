Cancel
Mimeo Photos Surpasses One Million Downloads in the macOS App Store

Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal supplier of premium photo products hits a major milestone within the Apple ecosystem. Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and ecommerce solution for creating premium photo products, announced that it has surpassed one million downloads in the Mac App Store. Founded in 2017, Mimeo Photos became the first-to-market Mac extension offering complete integration within Apple Photos for creating and ordering photobooks, calendars, and cards. Since launch, Mimeo Photos continues to innovate and grow. Mimeo Photos is now available for iOS, iPadOS, Android and the Web and has expanded its product offering to include prints, canvas, metal and acrylic wall decor. Mimeo Photos continues to maintain its position as the No. 1 photo print provider in the Mac App Store, serving customers in over 140 countries worldwide.

www.chron.com

