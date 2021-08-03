Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Meal Lead Markets Mostly Lower

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
agfax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember soybeans closed down 33 3/4 cents and December soybean meal was down $9.90, a bout of selling on Tuesday pressured by chances for timely and favorable rains in the seven-day forecast. September KC wheat ended up 4 cents, the only gain in Tuesday’s grain sector. September corn closed down...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Dtn#Soybean Meal#Wheat#Heating Oil#Rbob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Agriculturebatonrougenews.net

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures in uptrend

CHICAGO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures held in an uptrend in the past week due to surging world demand, the Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. AgResource maintains a bullish outlook based on demand as countries look to enhance their stores of goods with the...
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: 2021 Fertilizer Price Increases in Perspective, Implications for 2022 Costs

By Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, and Krista Swanson, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Purdue University Ag Economist. Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically over the past year, with prices on major fertilizer products in Illinois increasing by over 50%. High fertilizer prices lead to projections of near record-high fertilizer costs in 2022 for both corn and soybeans, though short of the all-time high levels set in 2008.
Agricultureagfax.com

Illinois Corn, Soybeans: 2022 Crop Budgets Contain Higher Costs

By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. Non-land costs for 2022 corn and soybean production are projected to be at all-time highs. Despite these high costs, corn and soybean production is projected to be profitable in 2022 because projected prices are considerably higher than average prices from 2014 to 2020. A return to average 2014-2020 prices will result in negative 2022 returns if yields are at or below trend. The July 2021 version of the publication entitled Revenues and Costs for Illinois Grain Crops and the 2022 Illinois Crop Budgets provides more detail on these estimates.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeder Cattle Lead Futures Complex Higher

Feeder cattle markets have rebounded from previous losses with triple-digit gains holding in nearby contracts. The focus on continued strong feeder cattle demand, despite elevated feed prices, has brought buyers back to the table at the end of the week. Limited interest in cash cattle markets has kept markets quiet...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lean Higher, Watching Rain Chances

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1 1/2 cents, November soybeans are up 5 1/2 cents and September KC wheat is up 4 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are slightly higher early Friday with markets mixed in Asia and Europe. Investors are still wary of the coronavirus delta variant and are watching for any hint of economic slowdown. The U.S. Labor Department will have reports on nonfarm payrolls and U.S. unemployment in July out at 7:30 a.m. CDT Friday. According to the Wall Street Journal, nonfarm payrolls are expected to be up 845,000.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 5-6 cents, soybeans up 5-8 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firm on reduced harvest expectations in Russia, the European Union and the northern U.S. Plains * Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support from weakness during the overnight trading session near Thursday's low of $7.09-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat broke through technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 5 cents at $7.17-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 6 cents to $6.97-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 5-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Choppy trade expected as market awaits updated supply and demand estimates from U.S. Agriculture Department next week. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 40-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1 cent at $5.54 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Dry conditions in western U.S. Midwest underpin gains in soybean market, but gains limited by forecasts for some showers during the weekend and early next week. * Signs of a pickup in export demand also supportive. Private exporters reported the sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA said. It was the second day in a row a so-called flash sale was announced. * CBOT November soybeans were up 5 cents at $13.33-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. was up 6.25 cents at $7.19 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $5.55 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 6.75 cents at $4.6725 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 19.75 cents at $14.2225 a bushel. Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Flirts With 92 Cents

The cotton market nearly traded the 92-cent level as it posted another round of new contract highs. The market is being driven by a sturdy bullish trend and hopes global demand will improve. There are fears rising from the COVID-19 delta variant may cause economic disruptions, but as the world becomes more vaccinated, the global economy should improve. It was interesting to see cotton higher Friday in the fact of a very stout U.S. dollar. The greenback, as with cotton, was higher on larger-than-expected jobs data from Friday’s unemployment report.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb on exports, end week lower

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Friday after a second day of fresh export sales buoyed demand prospects, though forecasts for rain across the U.S. Midwest through the weekend capped gains. Corn was little changed while wheat added as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, demand remains uncertain

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Friday after a second day of fresh export sales buoyed demand prospects, though calls for rain across the U.S. Midwest through the weekend capped gains. Corn was little changed while wheat added as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Edge Higher

Corn is 1 to 3 cents higher, soybeans are 2 to 4 cents higher and wheat is 5 to 11 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 3 cents higher with softer spread trade as the market remains solidly range-bound heading towards the weekend with spillover support from wheat. Ethanol margins will continue to see pressure with energies still working to find footing with the coming shift to cheaper fall blends, while corn remains rangebound. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second-crop season and harvest to expand soon with export estimates being cut again.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

* Crop concerns in North America, Russia and EU support wheat prices * Corn little changed and soybeans firm * Markets await Aug. 12 USDA supply/demand forecasts (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, remaining on course for a second weekly gain as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and western Europe raised concern over tightening export supplies. Corn was little changed while soybeans ticked up as market participants assessed crop weather forecasts showing both rain relief and hotter weather in the U.S. Midwest in the coming days. Attention in grain markets was shifting toward next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook. Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.7% at $7.18 a bushel by 1208 GMT. "The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat harvest because of the driest conditions in decades while analysts have reduced Russian harvest estimates because of disappointing yields and an official revision to the planted area. Heavy summer rain, meanwhile, has delayed harvesting in parts of Europe and was causing difficulties with milling quality in France. "Harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places," Commerzbank said. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.53-3/4 while soybeans added 0.7% to $13.37-3/4. Increased weekly corn exports and a flash daily export sale of soybeans, both reported on Thursday, lent some support to futures, though there were broader concerns about the impact on demand from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. The U.S. corn market remained underpinned by dwindling prospects for the second corn crop in rival exporter Brazil. Prices at 1208 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 718.00 5.25 0.74 640.50 12.10 CBOT corn 553.75 0.75 0.14 484.00 14.41 CBOT soy 1337.75 9.25 0.70 1311.00 2.04 Paris wheat Sep 226.75 1.75 0.78 192.50 17.79 Paris maize Nov 212.75 2.00 0.95 219.00 -2.85 Paris rape Aug 541.50 2.00 0.37 418.25 29.47 WTI crude oil 69.86 0.77 1.11 48.52 43.98 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.22 1.2100 -2.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Follow-Through Selling Pressure Expected

The livestock complex took a large hit Thursday with the greater pressure on the lean hog complex. Disappointing cash trade for hogs sent the October contract limit down. Cattle reflected the possibility of limited cattle trade and limited gains for cash cattle. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $216.81 +2.11*
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Checking the 2021/22 Global Crop Ahead of Aug. WASDE Report

The effects of weather on the 2021/22 global wheat crop have sparked a run-up in prices even as harvest progresses in the Northern Hemisphere. Given the market’s supply concerns, U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) gathered information from major wheat exporting countries to see what may affect USDA’s next estimates of world supply and demand due on Aug. 12.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Export Sales May Set Direction

Cattle and hogs diverged Wednesday. Live cattle futures found support from higher cash and continued higher boxed beef prices. Feeder cattle found some support from a lower corn price. Hogs fell apart later in the day as cutouts posted substantial losses. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $214.70 +2.58*. Hogs:...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn and soy firm on stronger demand

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans climbed on Thursday on stronger export sales, though gains were capped by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat traded near even, supported by firmer grains complex and distressed crops across North America. The market also awaits the U.S. Department...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs fall on anticipated larger supplies

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures slipped on Thursday as traders look ahead to increased supplies of hogs heading into the fall and producers hedge against the possibility of future price declines, traders said. CME August lean hog futures closed unchanged at 109.475 cents per...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Ends Higher, Ponders Demand

The cotton market closed higher Thursday, sloughing off a mediocre weekly export sales number. Traders are also wanting to look at the conditions ratings on Monday and the supply-demand update next week. Early indications call for an uptick in U.S. production, but an increase in global demand. Thus, world stocks may suffer lower yet again. In addition, there is industry talk China may expand her import quotas to meet textile demand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy