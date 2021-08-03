Disneyland launches ‘Magic Key’: What to know about the new annual pass replacement program

One of the locations that has remained closed since the reopening of Disney World in July 2020 is Columbia Harbour House. It was actually being used to house part of the line for Peter Pan’s Flight! Some of the restaurant’s menu items have been available over at Tomorrowland Terrace, so we haven’t gone completely without a taste of Columbia Harbour House, but it still wasn’t the full experience! We found out recently that Columbia Harbour House would be back in action, and today we got to try it for the first time in over a year!