Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disneyland launches ‘Magic Key’: What to know about the new annual pass replacement program

By Tracy Bloom
WOWK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after sunsetting its popular annual passports, the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday unveiled a new replacement program: “Magic Key.”. Like the old passes, Magic Key offers a variety of tiers, giving Disney fans the flexibility to essentially choose how often and when they can go to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park. And, for the most part, the choices are cheaper.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magic Key#The Flex Pass#Covid#Passholders#Photopass#Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

If You Can Only Go to ONE Disney World Restaurant…Go Here!

It’s really not a secret that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the food! Every park, hotel, and Disney Springs have some amazing eats and unique restaurants. But with so many great options and so little time, how do you pick where to eat?? We asked YOU, or readers, on Instagram which Disney World restaurant you’d recommend to a friend if they only had time to eat at ONE. Here’s what you said!
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
TravelInside the Magic

This Abandoned Theme Park Was Meant to Be a Disney Park

When it comes to abandoned things at Disney Parks, there definitely are a few. From abandoned ideas to fully abandoned theme parks such as Disney’s River Country at Disney World, there is a lot to dig into. Although many may associate Japanese Disney Parks with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, another theme park was meant to become a Disney Park and when then left to rot.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

A Look at Park Pass Availability for the First Week of BOO Bash in Disney World!

Heading to Disney World next week? You’ll definitely want to make sure you’re all caught up on the current park hours and the latest Park Pass Reservation availability!. A lot has been going on in Disney World lately, including the start of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, and next week brings with it the kickoff of Disney After Hours BOO Bash! Let’s dive right in and review all of the must-know information so you can plan your days in the theme parks accordingly!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

First Look: Columbia Harbour House Has Reopened in Disney World!

One of the locations that has remained closed since the reopening of Disney World in July 2020 is Columbia Harbour House. It was actually being used to house part of the line for Peter Pan’s Flight! Some of the restaurant’s menu items have been available over at Tomorrowland Terrace, so we haven’t gone completely without a taste of Columbia Harbour House, but it still wasn’t the full experience! We found out recently that Columbia Harbour House would be back in action, and today we got to try it for the first time in over a year!
Presidential ElectionWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (8/3/21): Magic Key Replaces Disneyland Annual Passes, Walt Disney World to Resume Annual Pass Sales, Joe Biden Debuts at Hall of Presidents, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Travelhunker.com

Both Disney World and Disneyland Changed Their Face Mask Policies

Planning a trip to Disney World or Disneyland? Don't forget to pack your masks. Both theme parks are now asking all guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings in indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. These changes reflect the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend wearing masks indoors in areas with high rates of COVID-19 cases.
LifestyleInside the Magic

You Can Be a Host For Disney World’s Monorail System!

One of the most popular modes of transportation when it comes to Disney World is the Monorail!. The Monorail, as many of you may already know, connects Magic Kingdom to the following locations:. Ticket and Transportation Center (TTC) Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Guests who who drive to...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disneyland Entrance Plaque Baseball Cap Arrives at Walt Disney World

At Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom, a plaque over the entrance tunnels that pass underneath the Railroad reads, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.” And now, you can proudly display this same message on your forehead with this new baseball cap, available at Walt Disney World.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Are Annual Passes All Canceled? What’s Going On At Disneyland Versus Disney World

A few days ago, Disney parks announced something brand new: the Magic Key Program. Ostensibly, the Magic Key is similar to what Disney has offered to parkgoers in the past, with multiple tiers of access to the parks at different price points. But are all Annual Passes cancelled? The Magic Key Program was listed as an addition for Disneyland, so what’s going on at Walt Disney World?
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Magical NEW Displays Coming For Disney World 50th Anniversary

If you love Disney merchandise, we’ve got you covered! Disney Parks Blog has just dropped a ton of new information and photos all about the magical merchandise collections coming soon for the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary. And now, we know that special, magical new displays are coming, too!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEOS: Take a Zen Disney World Break With Us!

Is there anything more calming than walking through the lush greenery on Disney’s Animal Kingdom pathways, with the sounds of the river nearby and rhythmic music playing in the background?. We think that’s about as zen as it gets in Disney World! You deserve a break from your busy day,...
TravelInside the Magic

Guests Experience Disney World Attraction Days Before Reopening

As Disney World continues to reopen alongside the pandemic, more attractions and offerings are once again becoming available to Guests. When Disney World reopened, one of the biggest things missing was entertainment. Even now, the majority of entertainment has yet to return. However, we know shows such as Beauty and the Beast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are on their way to a grand re-opening!
Travelthemeparktourist.com

Mears Connect Walt Disney World Shuttle Prices Released, Reservation Site Now Live

It was announced back in January 2021 that Disney's Magical Express service would be ending permanently at the start of 2022. This left many guests wondering how they would get to Walt Disney World from Orlando International Airport. Mears, the transportation company Disney used for this service immediately announced that...
Shoppingallears.net

PHOTOS: First Look at the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Merchandise!

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations are set to kick off later this year!. Disney has been hard at work preparing for the party! All four park icons will be decked out with new details and we’ve already seen some of them added to Cinderella Castle and Spaceship Earth. Plus, many Magic Kingdom rides and shops have been undergoing renovations in preparation and even the Fantasyland attractions are getting a subtle touch of gold! And, to top off all the excitement, we got a first look at all the new merchandise that will be available when the celebrations start!

Comments / 0

Community Policy