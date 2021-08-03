Utah Conservation Corps Assists FEMA in Education Effort for COVID-19 Vaccination

Utah State University’s Utah Conservation Corps (UCC) is assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute information materials about COVID vaccination to the residents of Clark County, Nevada. The Disaster Services Unit of AmeriCorps has requested that the UCC deploy from July 27 through August 19. One staff member and five AmeriCorps members are assisting in Operation Get Out the Vaccine by canvassing the metropolitan Las Vegas area and leaving informational materials on residents’ doors. FEMA is currently targeting the area with this effort due to recent increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations.