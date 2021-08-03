Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Conservation Corps Assists FEMA in Education Effort for COVID-19 Vaccination

usu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah State University’s Utah Conservation Corps (UCC) is assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute information materials about COVID vaccination to the residents of Clark County, Nevada. The Disaster Services Unit of AmeriCorps has requested that the UCC deploy from July 27 through August 19. One staff member and five AmeriCorps members are assisting in Operation Get Out the Vaccine by canvassing the metropolitan Las Vegas area and leaving informational materials on residents’ doors. FEMA is currently targeting the area with this effort due to recent increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

www.usu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Iowa State
Logan, UT
Government
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Education#Utah Conservation Corps#Education Effort For#Utah State University#Covid#Ucc Americorps#Volunteer Iowa#Usu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy