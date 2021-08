While the foreign substance issue in baseball has lost its time in the limelight, Gerrit Cole was front and center in those conversations about the impact it had on pitchers. Following the implementation of the rule, Cole struggled mightily for several starts culminating in a start against the Mets on July 4th. In a seven-inning doubleheader, Cole was given a big lead but was unable to keep it and left the game in the third inning with the shortest outing of his career since he left Pittsburgh. Things were beginning to look bad for Cole as the optics of the situation were not in his favor. Yet, as the saying goes, it’s always darkest just before the dawn, Gerrit Cole’s end was exaggerated.