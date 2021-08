The technical behavior of the major market stock indices continues to toe the bullish line. Every dip, however small, is getting snatched up and shows that buyers remain alive and well. Tuesday’s sharp intraday rally off of the 20-day moving average in the S&P 500 is the latest example, and it has prices headed toward another record. After scouring my lengthy watchlist of stocks to buy, I found three in particular that demand our attention.