We all get knicks, scratches, or dents on our cars, which we want to get fixed; however, time and money get in the way. So when a stranger approaches you and says they can fix them while you are in the store, it seems a quick and easy way to resolve the issue. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Roseann Freitas, PR and Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau, joined us this morning to help us avoid falling prey to this scam.