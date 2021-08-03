LSU appoints Jacqueline Bach as acting vice provost
LSU today announced it has appointed Jacqueline Bach as acting vice provost for academic programs and support services in the Office of Academic Affairs. Bach’s appointment follows new LSU President William Tate’s leadership shake-up, which removed Stacia Haynie from her No. 2 post as executive vice president and provost last month. Bach will serve in her new post while a national search is conducted for a new executive vice president and provost, a position held on an interim basis by Matt Lee.www.businessreport.com
Comments / 0