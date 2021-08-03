LSU appoints Jacqueline Bach as acting vice provost

Editor’s note: This message was sent to the Colorado State University community by Provost Mary Pedersen on July 29. We are now less than four weeks away from the start of the fall semester, setting the stage for a renewed sense of Ram community for our faculty, staff and students in ways more reflective of our pre-COVID world. Thank you for all your hard work this summer in preparing for the return of our students. We appreciate all you have given and how you elevate CSU every day, in every way. As we near the start of fall, I want to share some updates with you on what we are doing to stay on top of the evolving pandemic.