LSU appoints Jacqueline Bach as acting vice provost

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 2 days ago

LSU today announced it has appointed Jacqueline Bach as acting vice provost for academic programs and support services in the Office of Academic Affairs. Bach’s appointment follows new LSU President William Tate’s leadership shake-up, which removed Stacia Haynie from her No. 2 post as executive vice president and provost last month. Bach will serve in her new post while a national search is conducted for a new executive vice president and provost, a position held on an interim basis by Matt Lee.

