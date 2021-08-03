REI in partnership for members to book unique outdoor getaways
REI is teaming up with the world’s largest provider of outdoor stays. The outdoor co-op retailer, which is owned by its members, and Hipcamp have entered into a multi-year partnership that will make it easier for REI members to find and book getaways including tent camping sites, cabins, treehouses, RV stays, glamping sites and more. The companies plan to explore a range of partnership-deepening opportunities over the next few years.chainstoreage.com
