REI in partnership for members to book unique outdoor getaways

CNN — Today, you’ll find a deal on S’well, Macy’s home goods and savings on a Theragun bundle. All that and more below. S’well’s is offering another summer promotion, but this one only lasts until Sunday, Aug. 8. Right now, when you spend $50 or more on the website, you’ll get $10 off, and when you spend $75 or more, you’ll get $20 off. Save on the popular vacuum-insulated water bottle, one of our top water bottle picks, that’ll keep your drinks cold for up to 48 hours and hot for up to 24 hours, now available in three sizes and several different colors. Free shipping is also available for orders over $30. All you have to do is add the item to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.