Lately every time I shop online, I see an option to pay in several installments—with no interest. I’m tempted to try it, but is there a catch?. This is such a timely question, and smart of you to ask before diving in! As you’ve noticed, “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) options are exploding, with retailers ranging from department stores to airlines allowing customers to pay for goods and services in installments rather than all at once. In fact, in 2021 over half of consumers have used a BNPL service such as Klarna, Afterpay or Affirm to finance their purchases.