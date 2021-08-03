Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NH

State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Robinson Pond in Hudson, NH

nh.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Robinson Pond in Hudson, NH. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) sampled on August 3. Cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum, Woronichinia, and Aphanizonmenon) were observed in concentrations up to 849,500 cells/ml. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml and alerts are shared when blooms are visible. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.

www.des.nh.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contact#Water Bodies#Cyanobacteria#Blooms#Woronichinia#Aphanizonmenon#Nhdes Beach Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy