State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Robinson Pond in Hudson, NH

A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Robinson Pond in Hudson, NH. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) sampled on August 3. Cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum, Woronichinia, and Aphanizonmenon) were observed in concentrations up to 849,500 cells/ml. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml and alerts are shared when blooms are visible. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.