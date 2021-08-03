Yavapai County Buildings Closed to the Public

ALBANY COUNTY — On Friday, the county announced that, with the Delta variant spreading quickly, face masks will be required in county buildings starting on Monday. In his daily report on the new COVID-19 cases — 63 more since Thursday — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy said, “There is no doubt that COVID is still a serious threat and that we need to get more people vaccinated. That much becomes clear when you look at our recent spike in infections and hospitalizations.”