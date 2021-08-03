Yavapai County Buildings Closed to the Public
This past Monday, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 159 new positive Covid-19 cases from the weekend. For the past few weeks, we have seen our positive case numbers continue to increase from a low of around 20 to over 100 new cases a day. We believe this sudden increase is caused by the more contagious Delta variant of the Covid virus, as well as the fact that the majority of Yavapai County residents have not received their vaccination.www.signalsaz.com
Comments / 4