Walmart in deal for one of nation’s largest community solar projects to date
Walmart is supporting the growth of clean energy in New York. In one of the biggest deals of its kind, the retail giant has contracted with Nexamp as an anchor tenant to support 129 megawatts of community solar projects. Walmart is subscribing to a share of each of 23 Nexamp solar farms across the state of New York, and will receive energy credits, equivalent to approximately 50 megawatts of the entire portfolio. Thirty-two Walmart stores, four Sam's Clubs, and one distribution center participating in the program.chainstoreage.com
