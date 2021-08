When “The Bay Area Strikes Back” tour kicks off in October — assuming it doesn’t get cancelled — it will surely be one of the most COVID-conscientious tours in all of metaldom. Remember: the last time these three bands toured together, it was in Europe just as the pandemic was starting… and multiple members of all three acts contracted the virus. These include Testament frontman Chuck Billy and bassist Steve DiGiorgio, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, and, most notably, Death Angel drummer Will Carroll, who became so ill that he was put on a ventilator and fell into a coma for twelve days.