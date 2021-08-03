Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Toowoomba’s Suicide Swans walk us through new album Reservations

By Simon Clark
theaureview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToowomba alt-country band Suicide Swans released their new album, Reservations, late last week. The album, the follow-up to last year’s Through The Years, was recorded in its entirety at By The Living Grace Studio in Brisbane. According to Frontman Kyle Jenkins the album is “an extension of the previous album… that captured the band’s love of Appalachian mountain music”. As Jenkins explains, the album builds upon Through The Years’ “acoustic footprint” by “re-introducing electric sounds and textures as a way of referencing the past but looking towards the bands future”.

www.theaureview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langhorne Slim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toowoomba#College Football#Appalachian Mountain#Suicide Swans#Toowomba#The Living Grace Studio#Americana#The Felice Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Greene County, PAheraldstandard.com

Greene singer's sincerity shines through on new albums

Sandy Lusco Huffman - "Timeline of My Mind" and "What the World Needs More Of" Sandy Lusco Huffman knows that she is nothing without Christ. Music has always been an important part of the local artist’s life and a way to share the talent she was given. As the pandemic...
MusicantiMUSIC

Walk Off The Earth Streaming New Album 'Meet You There'

JUNO Award-winning band Walk Off The Earth have released their brand new sixth studio album, "Meet You There", across all digital music platforms. One of the highlights of the album is the new single, "Love You Right", which features a guest appearance Lukas Graham and has already been streamed over a million times in under a week.
San Diego, CAhypebeast.com

James Blake Announces New Album and US Fall Tour

James Blake is back with a new album titled Friends That Break Your Heart. The announcement was accompanied by a music video for the album’s first single “Say That You Will,” which stars musician and Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas. Additionally, a U.S. fall tour accompanying the forthcoming album has been revealed.
MusicRevolver

Hear Thrice's Brooding New Song "Scavengers"

Thrice are back. The Orange County post-hardcore vets have announced a new album called Horizons/East, their 11th record total and their first since 2018's Palms. The full thing is due out in September, but they've given us a hint of what's come to in the form of a new song called "Scavengers."
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Izzy Heltai Debuts New Song “Met on the Internet”

Indie folk artist Izzy Heltai is returning this week with his new EP, Day Plan (5 Songs Written 4 The End of The World). The new EP closely follows his 2020 debut album, Father, which saw Izzy explore his experience as a trans man through emotionally raw lyricism and richly constructed instrumental arrangements. Izzy has already shared four of the titular five songs, but is now returning with the EP’s last unheard track, “Met on the Internet,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Musicearmilk.com

KiNG MALA drops angelically haunting new single “Mercy”

Alternative soul talent KiNG MALA, is a powerful artist on the rise exploring all sides of life, good, bad and ugly. Her latest single “Mercy” exudes a dark-pop feel with eerie sharp, clicking soundscapes and soft sultry vocals. The track portrays the juxtaposition of darkness and light that is in all of us. This entrancing track is all about finding the way back through the struggles to our kinder selves.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Small Reactions Share New Video For “New Age Soul”

Indie pop quarter Small Reactions have coined their music as “nerve pop,” filled with strained energy, and adventurous musical instincts. These instincts have pulled in a variety of different directions on each of their three albums, most recently incorporating post-punk, new wave, and surf rock into a jittery indie rock pastiche with their new record, New Age Soul. The band debuted the full record earlier this month and are now back with a video for the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicwcsx.com

Metallica Hopes To ‘Cut Through Division And Bring People Together’ on New Album

Metallica has a pretty lofty goal with their eleventh studio album, which they began working on while in lockdown during the pandemic. Kirk Hammett told Metal Hammer, “Metallica has always been about bringing people together through music. I think the sentiment now is that people need music more than ever to bring everyone together and collectively celebrate that we’ve got to this point. There’s a lot of division in the world, and hopefully this Metallica album will cut through the division and bring people together in ways that are more beneficial for everyone over all.”
Musicguitar.com

“Making the album was a way through the pandemic”: Johnny Flynn on new LP Lost In The Cedar Wood

Johnny Flynn has plenty to say about destiny, or at least the idea that things sometimes find their way into the right set of hands at the right time. It might be the handwritten songbook he inherited from his mother as a child – where radio hits by Neil Diamond mingled with traditional folk songs – or the Tokai S-type that weaves its way throughout his new record after he stumbled across it in his brother-in-law’s attic. “The origin of it is unknown, lost,” he says. “I’m sure that fate will intervene and force my hand to leave it with somebody else at some point.”
MusicStereogum

Georgia Maq – “Someone Stranger” (Feat. Alice Ivy)

Back in 2019, Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq teamed up with Katie Dey for her debut solo album, Pleaser, pushing her songs and voice in a poppier direction. Maq continues down that path with her new single “Someone Stranger,” a collaboration with fellow Australian and producer Alice Ivy, in which Maq tries to capture the euphoria one feels on the dance floor.
Theater & Danceflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | TerryTheVoice Finds His ‘Thrill’ on “Get Down”

Terrence Odenigbo, a voice actor ad former radio personality in Nigeria, known by his moniker TerryThe Voice, had visions of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dancing in his head when imagining the visual elements of his new single “Get Down.” Then, he crossed the border and made it a reality.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Hollie Col, the Sydney singer-songwriter making sunny pop

Hollie Col is the singer-songwriter brightening up our Spotify playlists, so we caught up with her to find out more about her sunny indie-pop sound. Since releasing her debut EP in 2018, Col has racked up over six million streams on Spotify and 10 million views on YouTube. An artist...
mxdwn.com

The Bug Unleashes Bass-Heavy New Single “Pressure” Featuring Flowdan

Record producer and beat maker Kevin Martin, better known as The Bug, has released a new single “Pressure,” which features his longtime collaborator Flowdan. The single will be featured on The Bug’s upcoming studio album Fire, which will be released via Ninja Tune on August 27. “Pressure” feels like a...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Said The Whale share intimate new single “99 to the Moon”

Following on the heels of successful singles “Honey Lungs,” “Everything She Touches is Gold to Me” and “Show Me Everything,” Vancouver indie act Said The Whale are now sharing “99 to the Moon” with listeners. The band has also announced that their seventh full-length album, Dandelion, will be released on October 22, 2021.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BUTCHER BABIES Are Not Offended By 'Female-Fronted' Label: 'We Have A Club'

In a new interview with Heavy New York, Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey of BUTCHER BABIES' discussed whether they feel the term "female-fronted," which is used to lump together disparate bands based on the presence of a female vocalist or frontperson, is empowering or restrictive. Carla said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it discounts the men in the band. Just because you have a female vocalist doesn't mean you're a female metal band. But it is what it is. And if it brings someone in the door and they find our music because of that, then whatever."
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Jelly Oshen “All Alone” (2021)

Indie bedroom-pop artist Jelly Oshen continues his rich vein of quality singles with his latest emotive salve, “All Alone”. We are thrilled today to have the premiere of the video of the track ahead of its release on Friday. Through this track, Jelly says we should be allowed to enjoy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy