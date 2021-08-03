Toowoomba’s Suicide Swans walk us through new album Reservations

Johnny Flynn has plenty to say about destiny, or at least the idea that things sometimes find their way into the right set of hands at the right time. It might be the handwritten songbook he inherited from his mother as a child – where radio hits by Neil Diamond mingled with traditional folk songs – or the Tokai S-type that weaves its way throughout his new record after he stumbled across it in his brother-in-law’s attic. “The origin of it is unknown, lost,” he says. “I’m sure that fate will intervene and force my hand to leave it with somebody else at some point.”