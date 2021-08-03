Toowoomba’s Suicide Swans walk us through new album Reservations
Toowomba alt-country band Suicide Swans released their new album, Reservations, late last week. The album, the follow-up to last year’s Through The Years, was recorded in its entirety at By The Living Grace Studio in Brisbane. According to Frontman Kyle Jenkins the album is “an extension of the previous album… that captured the band’s love of Appalachian mountain music”. As Jenkins explains, the album builds upon Through The Years’ “acoustic footprint” by “re-introducing electric sounds and textures as a way of referencing the past but looking towards the bands future”.www.theaureview.com
