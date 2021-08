OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Since Monday, an additional 102 Oklahomans have been admitted to hospitals. The new numbers are causing an Oklahoma E.R. nurse to make a plea. “I have seen in my own patient care – I don’t have the data, I don’t have any statistics – but the patients that I’ve cared for that are my age – and sometimes even younger – just as healthy as I am – sometimes healthier than I am – are coming in, and we’ve had that we’ve lost and we’ve had some that COVID has literally made them fight for their life,” said INTEGRIS Grove Nurse Grace Zieba.