Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who are the highest-paid NBA players for the 2021-22 season?

By Yash Matange
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fifth straight season, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is at the top of the highest-paid players list. Once again, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is at the top of the NBA's highest-paid players list. The seven-time All-Star signed a five-year, $201.2 million contract with the...

ca.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba History#Basketball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise […] The post Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBAYardbarker

Dwyane Wade gets very honest about Stephen Curry's bad shots

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has never been shy. Whether he’s settling the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all or other weighing in on other topics, you can always count on Wade for 100% transparency. It was more of the same this week. Recently, Wade spoke to...
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants Draymond Green On The Portland Trail Blazers

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the game, and his passing skill is fairly good as well. While he does have his scoring woes, he has a reputation across the league as one of the best complementary players next when you have an offensive superstar such as Stephen Curry.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Bradley Beal react to Team USA cooking Australia in Olympic Semi-Finals

Team USA looked beatable once again in their Olympic semi-final matchup against Australia. That is.. until they didn’t. The Americans found themselves down by as many as 15 points in the first half but managed to go on a straight heater to bury Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, and Co. The US were down 26-41 at the 5:23 mark of the second quarter before deciding to turn it up. Team USA turned that deficit into a 19-point lead entering the second half, a swing of 34 points. Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 23 points, while Devin Booker piled on 20 more.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Andre Iguodala’s Warriors return

After a few days where he mulled over his free agency options, former NBA champion Andre Iguodala agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Iguodala reportedly had been spending the past couple of days pondering over whether to return to the Warriors or opt to sign with NBA title contenders Los Angeles Lakers or Brooklyn Nets. In the end, Iguodala opted for the homecoming, where he signed off on a one-year contract deal.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Warriors Should Have Gotten Rid of Steph Curry

Chris Broussard: “Over the next five years, Steph Curry has guaranteed money of $261 million. BIG BUCKS. You have a take on this that I find incredible and baffling.”. Rob Parker: “It’s not incredible it just depends on how you want to do business. Their window for winning has opened and closed. They’ve probably done all the winning, they got a new arena, and made a lot of money. This just a reward, a retirement fund, or a pension, this is not about them winning anymore. It’s hard for people to part with players that they like and I get it, it was like when the Cardinals wouldn’t pay Albert Pujols. The Cardinals already had a nice run and they didn’t want to do it because they know what happens when you pay older players. Steph played great last year and they didn’t even make the playoffs… I don't expect the Warriors to win the title in the next five years no matter how much money they pay him. It’s a reward and it’s a bonus. You like him, you love that he’s a part of your organization, you can’t sell any more tickets, and they just want to reward the guy. As far as a business situation and whether or not this is good money or smart money, it’s NOT. He’s too old to build a team around. If you’re going to be ‘all-in’ on this and you’re going to pay Steph you gotta go get him players for NOW. You can’t hope, wish, and dream that these drafted players are going to be good.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Will Stephen Curry’s Warriors Be The Best 3pt Shooting Team In The NBA

In the past, the three-point shot was for guards and wings only. In the modern NBA, however, shooting threes are necessary for all five positions. Big men are shooting it often and efficiently. Perimeter players are taking the shot with no hesitation. Then there is the GOAT of the three-point shot, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who introduced the league to the logo three. Sure he wasn’t the first person to take the shot, but he’s one of the names you think of when talking about it.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Steph Curry’s talent and commitment keep Warriors title hopes alive

There’s always a buzz after the NBA Finals when teams are searching for new hope in the draft, free agency, and Summer League. The Golden State Warriors are juggling it all: two lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, two shrewd acquisitions on the vet min with Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, and an undefeated Summer League record.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Andre Iguodala choosing between Warriors, Nets, and Lakers

Andre Iguodala has not yet decided where he’ll play this season, but he’s not ruling out a return to the Golden State Warriors. According to a report from Shams Charania, Iguodala has narrowed his free agency decision to three teams: the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets. These finalists...

Comments / 0

Community Policy