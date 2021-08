It is a scientifically proven fact that there’s nothing cooler than skateboarding, especially when girls do it. (Hello, Betty.) Parents may dispute this truth, offering injury statistics and knee pads, but come on...what’s more badass than seeing a young woman dominate on her board, particularly in a sport that has often been seen as the province of men? Oh, wait, I know; it’s seeing a 13-year-old dominate, as Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya did at the Olympics on Monday.